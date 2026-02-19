HDR Announces Civic Sector Promotions

Global design firm HDR has announced three promotions within its Civic sector.

Jim Aalders has been named Western Canada Civic Director. Aalders brings more than three decades of experience in housing, mixed‑use, civic and community‑focused work across Western Canada. In his new role, he will further elevate sustainable, high‑quality design of civic buildings and community-defining spaces while fostering a collaborative, client‑centered approach to winning and executing work throughout the region.

HDR also promoted Tommy Sinclair to U.S. East Region Civic Director. Sinclair has more than two decades of experience in master planning, space programming and the design of thoughtful, operationally effective civic and justice facilities. He brings deep expertise in planning, design and strategic advising for facilities across the East region, including courthouses, detention centers, youth justice facilities, public safety complexes and behavioral health treatment environments. As East Region Civic Director, Sinclair will lead market and project delivery strategies that help communities realize resilient and people‑centered civic facilities that meet stringent security and operational requirements.

Finally, Swapnil ‘Nil’ Ukey has been named Justice Principal. Ukey has more than 18 years of justice architecture experience, during which he has guided complex, multidisciplinary teams across both small and large, multimillion-dollar projects that deliver humane, high‑performing environments, support users and strengthen communities. As Justice Principal, he will continue shaping award‑winning facilities through thoughtful leadership, technical rigor and a commitment to designing environments that improve long‑term outcomes.