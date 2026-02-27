Tamper-Resistant Ceiling Panels

METALWORKS SECURELOCK Plus Custom Ceilings by Armstrong are tamper-resistant ceilings for non-accessible plenum areas. The panels include a screw-in point load plank system tested to withstand up to 3,100 pounds of force. It is available in 12-, 14- and 16-gauge galvanized steel for added strength and durability as well as a variety of widths and lengths. Panels are washable, scrubbable, and soil resistant and include protection against contraband concealment. Stainless steel planks and suspension are available for shower or high humidity areas. In addition to jails, detention centers, prisons, the panels can also be specified for judicial facilities/courthouses as well as psychiatric and juvenile wards.

Armstrong World Industries