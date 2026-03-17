South Carolina DOC Appoints New Deputy Director for Operations

South Carolina Department of Corrections Deputy Director for Operations Dennis R. Patterson Sr. (left) with South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster. | Photo Credit: South Carolina Department of Corrections

Dennis R. Patterson Sr. has been named the new Deputy Director for Operations for the South Carolina Department of Corrections.

Patterson has worked for the Department for more than 40 years, beginning his career as a correctional officer at the former Central Correctional Institution. After working at CCI, Patterson helped open prisons across the state, including the Evans Correctional Institution in Bennettsville and the Lee Correctional Institution in Bishopville.

He has also served the Department as a classification caseworker, Branch Chief and Assistant Division Director for the Inmate Records Office, Division Director of Classification and Inmate Records, and Assistant Deputy Director for Operations.

In his new role, Patterson will help oversee operations for the Department, which has more than 17,000 incarcerated individuals in custody and over 4,000 employees.

Patterson holds a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice from South Carolina State University.