Pam Engel Joins CorrectPac as Western Regional Manager

CorrectPac, a division of PortionPac Chemical Corporation, has named Pam Engel Regional Manager for the company’s Western Region, where she will support corrections partners across the western U.S.

Engel brings more than 20 years of experience in customer development, distribution, procurement, sales leadership and program management. In her new role, she will assist with the implementation and expansion of CorrectPac cleaning programs, including program education, operational assessments, workforce training, customer support and relationship development. The company said that Engel will also work with correctional facilities and industry partners to support standardized cleaning systems aimed at improving cost control, simplifying training and promoting operational consistency.

“Pam’s background in customer support, program implementation, and operational improvement makes her an excellent fit for CorrectPac,” said Caryn Gilliam, Chief Strategy Officer for PortionPac Chemical Corporation. “Her ability to build trusted relationships and support long-term program success will strengthen our partnerships with our customers across the West Coast.”

“I’m excited to work with correctional facilities and Industries partners that are committed to building strong programs through education and consistency,” said Engel. “I look forward to supporting facilities as they develop sustainable cleaning systems that serve both operational and workforce development goals.”