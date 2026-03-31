Body-Worn Camera

Axis body-worn solutions are a suite of wearable camera systems designed for professional security, public safety, healthcare, education, and commercial environments that require reliable evidence capture and situational awareness. Built on an open ecosystem, these devices deliver high-resolution video with clear audio and robust data protection through end-to-end encryption and secure storage options. Users can activate recording instantly; systems also support pre- and post-event buffering to ensure full capture of relevant incidents. Connectivity features like Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and optional LTE/4G enable live streaming and location tracking where supported. Lightweight, rugged and easy to integrate with existing video-management or evidence-management platforms, Axis body-worn cameras scale from standalone use to enterprise-wide deployments.

Axis Communications