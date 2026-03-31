Tamper-Resistant Trash Bin

SafeBin from Cortech is the ultimate solution for maintaining cleanliness and security. Its tamper-resistant, lockable design prevents access to trash liners and discarded materials, helping ensure a safer environment. Designed for efficiency, SafeBin is built from durable, rotationally molded construction with no metal hinges. It features a 35-gallon interior with a sloped base for easy cleaning and effective drainage. Available in a wide range of colors with a sleek black top, it blends seamlessly into any setting while upholding high standards of safety and hygiene. SafeBin makes waste disposal easier, cleaner and more secure, protecting both staff and residents, every day.

Cortech