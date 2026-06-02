The HT3000SV Human Body Inspection System from STVS detects contraband concealed under clothing or in body cavities with one scan and without shoe removal. Optimized for deployment in correctional facilities and law enforcement agencies, its radiation dose level complies with the IAEA and ANSI N43.17 standards. Customizable and optional image processing and operations functions include remote control, centralized management, smart terminals and safety accessories. With one-click scanning, real-time imaging and modular design, the system is easily installed and maintained.

STVS