Security Control Software

ECC’s IMPERIUM® is a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) product that provides intelligent correctional and jail control from a touchscreen integrated directly into a facility’s workflow. It is designed to automate and simplify security operations by integrating core communication and security systems. The system shows an entire floor plan, with the ability to easily change between floors. It can also integrate with security cameras and intercom system to display the associated camera when an intercom button is pressed on the touch screen. Users can switch between compact and detailed graphic screens. The system includes a one-button emergency gang-release and lockdown function.

ECC