Williamson County Tops Out Juvenile Justice Center Expansion

A new expansion project at the Williamson County Juvenile Justice Center in Georgetown, Texas, will add 48 beds, along with a new courtroom, spaces for education and recreation, a control room and expanded intake and release areas. | Photo Credit: Williamson County

Williamson County, Texas, officials marked a topping-out milestone July 10 for the Juvenile Justice Center expansion project in Georgetown.

The $90 million, two-phase project will add 48 beds, a courtroom focused on family services, learning and exercise space, a control room and expanded intake and release functions.

County materials say phase one is expected to take about 18 months, with a ribbon cutting anticipated in early 2027; renovation of the existing facility is projected for completion by summer 2027.

The county says the expansion is intended to address population growth, more complex juvenile cases and safety needs, including better separation of youth by risk, age, gender and specific needs.

GEORGETOWN, Texas — Williamson County, Texas, officials marked a construction milestone July 10 for the county’s Juvenile Justice Center expansion, celebrating the topping out of the new addition building.

County officials said the $90 million project is being delivered in two phases and is intended to expand capacity, modernize operations and support a more treatment-oriented setting for youth in custody as the county grows.

The expansion will add 48 beds, a regional courtroom centered on family services, associated learning and exercise areas, a dedicated control room and a larger intake and release area. Plans also call for reorganization of the existing building to create additional visitation, counseling and administrative space.

County officials have framed the project as a response to rapid population growth and rising demand on juvenile services. The county said the department is seeing more serious offenses and more complex cases involving youth with significant mental health needs, and that the expansion is intended to serve community needs for the next 25 to 30 years.

According to county materials, the added space will also improve safety and security by making it easier to separate youth by factors such as gender, age, risk level and specific needs, allowing for more targeted treatment and supervision.

“The expansion of the Juvenile Justice Center will allow for much needed space and facility improvements as the county grows in population and the demand for these services increases. The new space will add state-of-the-art safety features to keep the youth and correctional officers safe,” Williamson County Judge Steve Snell said in the county’s announcement.

The project broke ground on June 31 of this year. County officials said the first phase includes construction of a new building using trauma-informed design, with associated learning areas and an estimated 18-month schedule. The second phase will renovate the existing facility and is anticipated to be complete by summer 2027.

Project partners include Treanor HL as engineer, BLGY as project architect and SpawGlass as contractor.

The county says the expansion is intended to create a facility aligned with its goal of treating the individual rather than the offense, while adding space and operational flexibility for future caseload growth.

This article is based on a press release published by Williamson County on July 10, 2026, and supplemental project information published on the county’s Juvenile Justice Center Expansion page.