Kevin Hoffmann

Kevin Hoffman was recently reappointed deputy director of program operations in the Division of Rehabilitative Programs at the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation where he has served as deputy director of program operations in the Division of Rehabilitative Programs since 2015.

Hoffman was deputy executive director at the California Mental Health Services Oversight and Accountability Commission from 2011 to 2015, where he was mental health program supervisor in 2011. He held multiple positions at the Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation in the Office of Substance Abuse and Treatment Services from 2001 to 2011, including staff services manager, associate governmental program analyst and staff services analyst. He was a youth correctional counselor at the Karl Holton Youth Correctional Facility in 2001, where he was a youth correctional officer from 2000 to 2001.

