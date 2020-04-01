Ryan Souza has been reappointed as Deputy Director for Program Support at the Division of Rehabilitative Programs of the CDCR. He has served in this position since 2016.

Souza served in several positions in the Budget Management Branch of the Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation from 2013 to 2016 and in 2011 and 2009, including Chief of Budget Field Operations, Assistant Chief of Technical Operations, Staff Services Manager, Associate Budget Analyst and Budget Analyst. He was a Medical Contract Analyst at Valley State Prison from 2009 to 2011. Souza earned a Juris Doctor degree from the Humphreys University School of Law. This position does not require Senate confirmation.

