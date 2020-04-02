Products 

Gear Bag

Correctional News 8 Views

Tact Squad, headquartered in Corona, Calif., offers an extensive list of products devoted to military, pubic safety and security professionals. The company strives to meet the ever-changing needs of these professionals.

This Tact Squad Gear Bag is optimized for various industries—everything from heavy-duty zippers to well-placed Molle systems. You’re sure to have your gear ready when needed.

Features include the following:

  • Fabric: 600 denier nylon
  • 18 in. W x 10.5 in. H x 10 in. D
  • 1,890 cubic inches of storage
  • Reinforced bottom
  • Detachable shoulder strap
  • Side pockets with hook and loop closure
  • Sturdy carry handles
  • Molle attachment system

Tact Squad

 

 

 

