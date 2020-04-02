Gear Bag
Tact Squad, headquartered in Corona, Calif., offers an extensive list of products devoted to military, pubic safety and security professionals. The company strives to meet the ever-changing needs of these professionals.
This Tact Squad Gear Bag is optimized for various industries—everything from heavy-duty zippers to well-placed Molle systems. You’re sure to have your gear ready when needed.
Features include the following:
- Fabric: 600 denier nylon
- 18 in. W x 10.5 in. H x 10 in. D
- 1,890 cubic inches of storage
- Reinforced bottom
- Detachable shoulder strap
- Side pockets with hook and loop closure
- Sturdy carry handles
- Molle attachment system