Tact Squad, headquartered in Corona, Calif., offers an extensive list of products devoted to military, pubic safety and security professionals. The company strives to meet the ever-changing needs of these professionals.

This Tact Squad Gear Bag is optimized for various industries—everything from heavy-duty zippers to well-placed Molle systems. You’re sure to have your gear ready when needed.

Features include the following:

Fabric: 600 denier nylon

18 in. W x 10.5 in. H x 10 in. D

1,890 cubic inches of storage

Reinforced bottom

Detachable shoulder strap

Side pockets with hook and loop closure

Sturdy carry handles

Molle attachment system

Tact Squad

Like this: Like Loading...