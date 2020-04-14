NCCHC Hosting Suicide Prevention Webinar

By CN Staff

CHICAGO—Suicide continues to be a leading cause of death in correctional facilities; these deaths represent a serious public health problem, and many are preventable. With that in mind the National Commission on Correction Health Care (NCCHC) will be hosting a Continuing Education Webinar on Thursday, April 23 titled Principles for a Viable Suicide Prevention Program.

The seminar will furnish an overview of inmate suicide, including trends, risk and protective factors. It also details guiding principles for suicide prevention and risk management for those looking to develop or revise suicide prevention policies and discusses the importance and process of conducting a mortality review.

The presenter will be Robin Belcher-Timme, PsyD, ABPP, CCHP-MH, a senior expert with Falcon, Inc., where he provides consultation to justice systems on topics related to health care, justice architecture and best practices in correctional behavioral health.

The fee for attending is $59, which includes the powerpoint presentation, the webinar recording and CE credit – 1.0 hours for ACCME, ANCC, APA and CCHP.

NCCHC’s roots go back to the early 1970s, when an American Medical Association study of jails found inadequate, disorganized health services and a lack of national standards. In collaboration with other organizations, the AMA established a program that in 1983 became NCCHC, an independent, not-for-profit 501(c)(3) organization whose early mission was to evaluate and develop policy and programs for a field clearly in need of assistance.

Click here to register and/or find out more.

Like this: Like Loading...