Christopher Lief has been appointed deputy director of facility planning, construction and management at the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation. Lief has been assistant program budget manager of capital outlay at the California Department of Finance since 2015, where he held several positions from 2004 to 2015, including assistant program budget manager of higher education, assistant program budget manager of general government, principal program budget analyst of corrections capital outlay and budget analyst. He was also an auditor at the Bureau of State Audits from 2001 to 2004, and a hazardous substances scientist at the California Department of Toxic Substances Control from 1993 to 1999. Lief earned a Master of Business Administration degree in accounting and management science from the University of California, Davis. This position does not require Senate confirmation.

