Kristina Khokhobashvili was recently appointed chief of external affairs at the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation by California Governor Gavin Newsom. She has been acting chief of external affairs since 2019 and served in several positions from 2014 to 2019, including deputy chief of external affairs and public information officer. Khokhobashvili also held several positions at Gold Country Media from 2011 to 2012, including editor and features editor. She was city editor at Calaveras First Company from 2007 to 2012.