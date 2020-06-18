High-Visibility Safety Sweatshirt
This high-visibility safety thermal zippered hoodie is made from 100% spun polyester microfiber fleece and reflective material with silver fabric reflective stripes. It has a thermal-lined hood with drawstrings to adjust, and an elastic waist and cuffs. Features also include the following:
- Reflective material with silver fabric reflective stripes
- 2 front pouch pockets
- Elastic waist and cuffs
- Thermal-lined hood with drawstrings
- Zip closure
- Weight: 2 lbs.
- Dimensions: 12 x 10 x 1.5 inches
- Color: High-Vis Yellow
- Sizes: Small to 5XL
West Coast Uniforms and Accessories