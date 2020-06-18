High-Visibility Safety Sweatshirt

This high-visibility safety thermal zippered hoodie is made from 100% spun polyester microfiber fleece and reflective material with silver fabric reflective stripes. It has a thermal-lined hood with drawstrings to adjust, and an elastic waist and cuffs. Features also include the following:

Reflective material with silver fabric reflective stripes

2 front pouch pockets

Elastic waist and cuffs

Thermal-lined hood with drawstrings

Zip closure

Weight: 2 lbs.

Dimensions: 12 x 10 x 1.5 inches

Color: High-Vis Yellow

Sizes: Small to 5XL

West Coast Uniforms and Accessories