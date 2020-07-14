The New Hampshire Department of Corrections has named Nicole Plante as the new warden at the New Hampshire Correctional Facility for Women in Concord, N.H.

Nicole was unanimously confirmed by the Executive Council as head of the New Hampshire Correctional Facility for Women, which opened its new 224-bed facility in the Capital City in April 2018, replacing a facility in Goffstown.

Plante began her career as a corrections officer 19 years ago and most recently worked as a major at the women’s prison.

The department of corrections said, in a statement, that supporters of Plante’s confirmation remarked on her dedication to and knowledge of the corrections field.

As warden, Plante plans to continue the advancement of rehabilitative opportunities for incarcerated women with a focus on addressing trauma and enhancing vocational and treatment programming to ensure successful reintegration into society.