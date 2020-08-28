Hotline Phone

Viking Electronics has introduced its Viking VoIP SIP compliant classic style desk and wall-mounted hotline phones. They are built with a multi-number dialer that rolls to the next number on a busy signal or no answer.

The K-1900D-IP VoIP phones will auto-dial a 1-20 digit programmable phone number each time the handset is lifted. If the call is not answered, the phone will dial up to three additional phone numbers. The K-1900D-IP (desk) phone is designed to provide quick and reliable communication for SIP VoIP phone systems with PoE. The unit can be programmed from any PC on the same LAN or remotely using a Static IP address.

A ringer with adjustable volume and cadence can indicate an inbound call. Alternatively, the phone’s auto answer feature allows for silent monitoring of the location. Program the K-1900D-IP using software installed on a local PC or remotely using a static IP address. Firmware updates are downloaded automatically. This phone is available in two colors: red or ash. The matching handsets are hearing aid compatible and include a built-in volume control wheel.

Viking Electronics