Hope’s Windows, Inc., a leading and experienced manufacturer of custom designed, solid hot-rolled steel and solid bronze window and door systems, recently announced its Jamestown175TM Series. These hurricane pivot doors have passed stringent wind tests and are certified for use within hurricane and impact zones. The doors adhere to Miami-Dade County, Florida Building Code (FBC) and High Velocity Hurricane Zone (HVHZ) standards.

The Jamestown175TM Series include massive 6 ft. wide by 11 ft. tall single panel doors; time-tested solid, hot-rolled steel, ultra-thin sightlines, and Hope’s exclusive Power of 5 Finishing System. The doors are tested for TAS-201 (large missile impact), TAS-202 (structural), TAS-203 (cyclic load), air infiltration, water, and design pressure of +/- 60.0 PSF.

“We know our clients have very high expectations of our products and we take this very seriously,” said Southeast Regional Sales Manager Adam Irgang, in a statement.

“The Jamestown175TM Series pivot doors are the perfect example of this tenet. These doors have passed the most stringent tests in the country, and we’re proud to offer a one-of-a-kind product that represents our brand and reputation.”

Hopes Windows