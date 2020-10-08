The new high-powered PA-250 paging amplifier by Viking Electronics combines loud ringing, voice paging, and background music into one paging amplifier for easy broadcasting. The compact design fits into a single 1U rack space and can be used with both new and previously installed paging systems.

The PA-250 is a 250-watt rack mounted paging amplifier for 25V and 70V paging speakers or horns. Easily initiate a voice page using an FXS or FXO port, a 600 Ohm Paging port, or a microphone with push to talk capabilities.

The 600 Ohm AUX input on the PA-250 allows for flexibility when connecting to other line level audio sources and the night transfer switch input toggles loud ringing on and off.

The PA-250 features individual level controls with LED indicators for each input, automatic peak limiting, multiple amplifier protection modes, an adjustable Automatic Level Control, and bass and treble controls. For more power/speakers, multiple units can be daisy chained together using the 600 Ohm output.

Viking Electronics Inc.