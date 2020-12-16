Armor Health—a provider of correctional healthcare services for state and local correctional facilities nationwide—has named Dr. Raj Palraj as the industry’s first Chief Infection Prevention Officer.

Dr. Palraj is currently a member of the Infection Control Specialty Council, Infectious Diseases Specialty Council, and Antimicrobial Stewardship Committee for the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minn. He also serves as an assistant professor of medicine at the Mayo Clinic College of Medicine.

Dr. Palraj is certified in infectious diseases and internal medicine by the American Board of Internal Medicine. He was a resident at the University of Miami Miller School of Medicine and an intern at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Chicago. He earned a Fellowship in Infectious Diseases from the Mayo Clinic College of Medicine and is currently enrolled in the Harvard Business School’s Program for Leadership Development and Management Health Care Delivery.

“We are incredibly thrilled that an expert with the reputation and skills of Dr. Palraj has joined the top-tier medical professionals and clinicians that make up the Armor Health team” said Armor’s Chief Medical Officer Jimmy Fernandez, in a statement.

“The role of Dr. Palraj as the Chief Infection Prevention Officer is to apply his unrivaled knowledge to further improve the above standard strategies currently deployed to protect our patients from COVID-19 while also establishing programs that will fortify Armor’s approach to avert future pandemics and infections our population of patients are especially susceptible to contracting and spreading.”