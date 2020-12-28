Charles Callahan

California Governor Gavin Newsom recently appointed Charles W. Callahan as Deputy Director of Facility Support.

Callahan has served as Acting Deputy Director of Facility Support since 2020. He was warden at Chuckawalla Valley State Prison from 2017 to 2019, and Chief Deputy Warden from 2013 to 2016.

Callahan was Associate Warden at Valley State Prison for Women from 2008 to 2013, and Correctional Business Manager there from 2005 to 2007. He held several positions at Centinela State Prison from 2007 to 2008, and from 1995 to 2005. These positions included Associate Warden, Correctional Business Manager, Procurement and Services Officer and Vocational Instructor.