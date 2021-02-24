Frank Greene

Frank J. Greene, FAIA OAA, has joined STV as vice president and justice practice leader. Based in the New York City office, Greene will be responsible for growing the firm’s presence in the justice sector, with a focus on courts and public safety facilities, as well as corrections.

“With more than 40 years in the justice field, Frank is a versatile leader with a proven record of success,” said Jon Miller, AIA, LEED®AP, executive vice president in STV’s Buildings & Facilities Division (B&F). “His hiring as a key member of our justice team further cements our leadership in corrections and expands our criminal justice practice.”

Prior to joining STV, Greene was a founding principal of RicciGreene Architects, a leader in the courts and corrections field across North America. He is an active member of the American Institute of Architects Academy of Architecture for Justice (AIA AAJ), a founder of the AIA AAJ’s New York City chapter, and past chair of its national Knowledge Community.

Greene earned his Bachelor of Architecture degree from Howard University and continued his studies in the Master of Architecture program at the Harvard Graduate School of Design. He is a registered architect in multiple states, as well as Ontario, Canada. His projects have received numerous awards from the AIA, General Services Administration, and other prestigious organizations and agencies.