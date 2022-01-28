Brent Korte, The Korte Company’s former Chief Operating Officer was named the company’s new President & CEO. In the 63-year history of The Korte Company, he is only the fourth to hold this title. Ralph Korte, Vern Eardley, and Todd Korte preceded Brent in this position.

Brent Korte has been part of The Korte Company for 26 years and has nearly 28 years of valuable construction experience. Prior to serving as President & CEO, Brent Korte has served The Korte Company as Chief Operating Officer, Executive Vice President of Construction, Project Executive, Project Manager, Project Superintendent and as a member of the Quality Assurance Team.

The Korte Company, founded in 1958, is headquartered in St. Louis, with offices in Highland, Ill.; Norman, Okla.; and Las Vegas.

The Korte Company’s project expertise includes building for federal, state and local government agencies as well as the design and construction of school, healthcare facilities, medical office buildings, warehouse/distribution centers, religious facilities, commercial buildings, recreation centers and office complexes.