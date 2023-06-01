ASSA ABLOY, the global leader in access solutions, has announced the launch of two next generation exit devices from long-standing leaders in the premium exit device market: the PE80 Series by SARGENT (pictured) and the PED4000/PED5000 Series by Corbin Russwin. These new exit devices boast industry-first features that are specifically designed to provide enhanced safety, security and convenience, setting new standards for exit solutions.

The SARGENT PE80 and Corbin Russwin PED4000/PED5000 Series exit devices are engineered to meet the ever-evolving needs of modern buildings. Featuring the high strength, security and durability that ASSA ABLOY is known for, the new exit devices deliver several innovative, industry-first features in addition to elegant design finishes for every opening.

Engineered for an extended lifespan to withstand heavy usage and to reduce the need for frequent product replacements, the SARGENT and Corbin Russwin exit devices are designed with the next 20-30 years in mind.

These exit devices are built to resist abusive conditions and have sloped, flush surfaces to eliminate catch points and minimize damage related to impacts from carts. Plus, the reinforced mounting brackets ensure the end caps never fall off from excessive contact. Users will find improved delayed egress functionality and enhanced motorized electric latch retraction, including electric latch retraction on FEMA-certified devices. And, they feature a 5 lb. pressure latch release option on all rim and concealed vertical rod models to comply with California building codes.

As for security, the devices provide ANSI/BHMA A156.3 Grade 1 certified strength with heavy-duty mounting construction for high-impact environments. They also offer a variety of features, including multiple indicators, push rail dogging and master keying with security key systems to enhance the overall user experience.

The devices’ versatile form factors and minimalist designs facilitate seamless integration to suit different environments and aesthetics. The models offer many decorative lever choices, as well as wide and narrow style trim escutcheons for use with all applications.

ASSA ABLOY