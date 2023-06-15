Cortech USA® recently announced the addition of Kevin Claffy to its team. Kevin is a third generation ‘Claffy’ to work in the corrections industry and the son of Joe Claffy, President of Cortech. Kevin joins the team in Strategic Sales & Customer Success where he will build upon Cortech’s solidified reputation in Corrections and growing success in alternate markets. Notably, Kevin will focus on current sales processes and expand upon relationships with key distributors.

Before starting at Cortech, Kevin worked for a family-owned insurance agency in Chicago where he developed a book of business built exclusively through referrals. He credits his success to his integrity and ability to develop long-lasting and meaningful business relationships. Before his career in insurance, Kevin graduated in the top 10% of the Business School at The University of Dayton, where he majored in Entrepreneurship.

Among other hobbies, Kevin is an avid marathon runner, skier, and amateur golfer. This fall, he will be running the marathon in support of a local non-profit, Dare2Tri.