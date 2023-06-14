Ground Breaks on New Lexington (MA) Police Station

By CN Staff

LEXINGTON, Mass.—CTA Construction Managers recently broke ground on Lexington’s new $32 million dollar police station, designed to support the community’s burgeoning needs and population. The new facility will replace the current building, built in 1956. Jeff Hazelwood, Principal, CTA construction stated, “It is always a great feeling to get the first shovel in the ground on a project, it means even more knowing what this building will bring to the local police and community they serve.”

With efforts and multiple studies done starting as far back as 2011, the town confirmed the current station was not adequate for the present police force. The local community pushed the project in 2020, and Lexington voted in favor of the new facility to meet the demands of today. Conversations on race, social justice, and modern policing strategies had a large impact on the design of the building.

“The new police station has been designed to meet the evolving needs of the Lexington police department, and it will include a range of new features and technologies.” stated Matt Salad from Tecton Architects.

The Lexington Police Department will continue operations just down the road at 173 Bedford St until the completion of the project. “We cannot wait for the community to receive their new building in June of 2024” stated Mike Cronin, Director of Public Facilities for Lexington.

“The effort to get the project to this point was a large undertaking by many parties. All groups involved were tasked with creating a state-of-the-art facility for the town of Lexington,” said Mike Burton, Partner of Dore and Whittier, the OPM. “We are thrilled to be part of a project that will have such a large impact on the community and it has been a pleasure working with CTA Construction and Tecton Architects to start making the town’s vision a reality.”

CTA has a long history of construction projects with the town of Lexington, including the Fiske Elementary School, Samuel Hadley Public Services Building, and Lexington Children’s Place.

CTA Construction Managers is an award-winning construction management and general contracting firm specializing in municipal, academic, multi-family residential, commercial, and senior care facilities. Based in Waltham, Massachusetts, CTA Construction’s portfolio of projects total over $1.5 billion.