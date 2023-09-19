Minnesota DOC Staff Steps Up to Spread Awareness of Substance Use Disorders

By CN Staff

SAINT PAUL, Minn.—Staff from the Minnesota Department of Corrections (DOC) recently helped raise awareness and provide support for those impacted by substance use disorders, by participating in the Walk for Recovery on September 9 at the State Capitol.

“The Walk for Recovery is an excellent opportunity to show MN DOC’s support and prioritization to those on their recovery journeys and to connect with the community partners who play a critical role in helping people achieve success,” remarked DOC Deputy Commissioner Nan Larson.

The yearly Walk for Recovery, put on by Minnesota Recovery Connection, helps break the stigma of addiction and shows support to those who have been impacted by substance use disorders. The event included exhibitors from across Minnesota, as well as food trucks, music and other activities throughout the day, ending with a 1.2-mile walk. September is recognized as Recovery Month in the United States.

DOC Health Services Release Planning and Reentry staff spent the day providing support, networking with partner organizations, and being part of those who help recovery happen.

“The recovery walk is one of my favorite days of the year because we get to celebrate recovery, raise awareness, offer hope, and break the stigma of addiction,” commented Rebecca Ramsey, a Behavioral Health Release Planner for the DOC. “Having the DOC involved is a way to show the community how invested we are in client’s incarceration, transition to the community, and recovery process.”