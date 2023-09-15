Cristi Glenn joined NORR earlier this summer as a new Principal, Justice, U.S. A criminal justice and behavioral health therapist by education and trade, Cristi Glenn has dedicated her career to the Justice sector. Her work in designing and implementing clinical programs has supported the continuum of rehabilitation and reintegration of citizens into communities across the US. She collaborates with architectural and engineering teams to advance the design of detention and correctional centers and achieve the complex needs of programs, operations and security.

Glenn makes an impact through her active participation in industry associations including the American Correctional Association (ACA); the Illinois Association for Behavioral Health (IABH); the International Community Justice Association (ICJA); National Council of Juvenile and Family Court Judges (NCJFCJ) and the Texas Police Chiefs Association (TPCA). She understands the imperative for all levels of government and professional bodies to work together. She has received numerous awards recognizing her contributions to the correctional industry.

Glenn is perfectly positioned in her role as Principal, Justice, US. She is a liaison between all stakeholders to identify and articulate the specific requirements of justice facilities. Her relationship building skills, combined with her knowledge of policies, mental health challenges, addiction and rehabilitation programs, is vital to designing conducive environments. Cristi embraces sustainable solutions such as the restoration of heritage facilities, implementing better waste reduction practices, acting on food recycling opportunities, and better utilizing green spaces. She helps clients determine cost effective green developments and believes that design has the power to benefit the built environment, economy and equity.

As a former clinician, Glenn prides herself on being a good listener and understanding others’ needs. The art of listening builds strong project teams – clients, users, partners and designers – to deliver successful multi-faceted design solutions for courthouses, police facilities and detention and correctional centers. The key to effective judicial building design is a clear understanding of complex programs and changing processes to support all participants.