Healthcare Group Hails Missouri COs for Life-Saving Effort

By CN Staff

WARRENTON, Mo.– In June 2023, Warren County Jail staff members were presented with a patient who was in need of immediate medical attention.

While Advanced Correctional Healthcare cannot provide more details due to federal patient privacy and confidentiality laws, they did report that this team did not freeze.

Utilizing their training and professionalism, Sergeant McRoberts and Officers Hamilton, Harrell, Lambert, and Ralston responded to the scene and administered naloxone to help reverse an overdose. This team saved the patient’s life.

Saving a patient from overdosing is a team effort. To celebrate their actions and recognize all individuals involved, Advanced Correctional Healthcare, Inc. (ACH) presented the Overdose Revival Award, an award created to honor those who prevent a patient from overdosing, to Sergeant McRoberts and Officers Hamilton, Harrell, Lambert, and Ralston.

These individuals performed an exceptional act under emergency conditions, and the action rendered directly resulted in sustaining a human life. The industry thanks this lifesaving team for their commitment to patient health and safety.

Headquartered in Tennessee, Advanced Correctional Healthcare Inc. (ACH) manages contracts for the care of over 34k patients in 370+ correctional facilities across 22 states. In 2022,

at least 56 patient lives were saved. To date in 2023, at least 48 patient lives have been saved.