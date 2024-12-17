IP Intercom and PA System  

SPON’s prison IP intercom and PA systems utilize wide-system technology solutions to facilitate secure and efficient communication. Using an IP intercom panel, visual intercom and broadcasting options, the messaging system is seamless and centralized. The system can be adjusted for facility improvements, changes and unique needs, while transparent monitoring ensures that accountability and rapid emergency response are top priorities. The communication system can be easily integrated into other security systems such as video surveillance or fire alarms making for an easy addition to pre-existing solutions.

SPON