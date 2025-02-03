Wayne Salisbury, director of the Rhode Island Department of Corrections, was honored with the Trailblazer for Change Award by the Rhode Island-based Reentry Campus Program (RCP) for his outstanding contributions to criminal justice reform. Salisbury—also a member of the Correctional News Editorial Advisory Board for 2025—has dedicated his career to improving correctional policies, reducing recidivism, and advocating for rehabilitation and education within the prison system.

The Trailblazer for Change Award recognizes individuals who have led groundbreaking efforts to drive transformative change. Salisbury’s leadership in correctional education has been pivotal in reshaping reentry programs, ensuring that incarcerated people receive the tools and support needed for successful reintegration into society. Under his guidance, recidivism rates in Rhode Island have significantly declined due to data-driven decision-making and collaborative partnerships with community advocates.

RCP, an organization committed to making post-secondary education accessible and efficient for incarcerated individuals, acknowledged Salisbury’s role in championing initiatives that break cycles of poverty and incarceration. His commitment to education as a tool for rehabilitation aligns with RCP’s mission to empower returning citizens through learning opportunities.

This recognition underscores Salisbury’s innovative approach to corrections, demonstrating that forward-thinking policies and community collaboration can create meaningful change within the criminal justice system.