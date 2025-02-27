Racine County’s Trauma-Informed Youth Development Center to Support Zero-Detention Goals

Racine County, Wis., had for years dealt with a situation experienced by many communities across the country. While the county aimed to provide in- custody youth with a supportive, tailored rehabilitative environment, the facility available was ill-equipped to help meet this progressive mission. In July 2023, however, the county broke ground on what promises to be a transformative facility that gives youthful offenders the space and resources to thrive.

“Our current facility is a traditional adult correctional design and is not conducive to a Cognitive Behavioral Therapeutic approach to change,” said Edward Kamin, workforce solutions manager for Racine County. “We currently have good outcomes as related to recidivism and earning educational credits, and [with this new facility] we expect those outcomes to go from good to fantastic.”

The county’s new 48-bed, 70,000-square-foot Youth Development and Care Center (YDCC), which will open in early 2025, will serve an estimated 400 boys and girls annually in a trauma-informed environment that will ultimately move the county to a zero-detention model. Achieving this goal means reducing the number of youth in detention, increasing education and resources for youth in custody, and providing a welcoming and inviting environment for healing and rehabilitation.

The facility was brought to fruition through the vision of Jonathan Delagrave, a Racine County executive who died unexpectedly in June 2024, but was a committed advocate of the project and moving away from the county’s antiquated model of juvenile rehabilitation and care.

Together with the construction team of national contractor Gilbane, the design team of Milwaukee-based RAMLOW/STEIN and national design firm Treanor was eager for the challenge to design a structure and spaces to align with this progressive vision.

Trauma-Informed Design