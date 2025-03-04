New Colorado Platform Revolutionizes Jail Data Interoperability

By Kat Balster

For years, Colorado’s county jails operated in relative silos, struggling to share critical information across facilities. The need for real-time data exchange became increasingly evident as jails faced growing challenges in managing detainee information, health records and compliance with state mandates. Now, with the implementation of the Colorado Trusted Interoperability Platform (CTIP), the state is at the forefront of a groundbreaking initiative to unify jail management systems, improve outcomes and enhance public safety.

“The inability to efficiently share custodial information between jails has been a persistent issue,” said Alexis Harper, Ph.D., project manager at the Office of Research and Statistics within the Colorado Division of Criminal Justice. “CTIP eliminates these barriers, allowing for a seamless, secure and automated exchange of data across the state’s county level correctional facilities.”

A Fragmented System with Critical Gaps

Before CTIP, county jails relied on outdated methods—faxes, emails and phone calls—to share inmate information. In many cases, staff members had no idea if an incoming detainee had a history of violent behavior, medical needs or outstanding warrants in another jurisdiction.

“Jails operate under local control, meaning each one selects its own Jail Management System (JMS),” explained Harper. “The result is a fragmented landscape where data exchange is inconsistent or simply impossible.”

This lack of connectivity not only delayed access to critical records but also hindered efforts to ensure the safety and well-being of both detainees and staff.

MuleSoft-Powered Interoperability Provides a Solution

To address these challenges, Colorado turned to MuleSoft, a leading API-driven integration platform. MuleSoft acts as a data broker, bridging the technological gaps between the various different JMS platforms used across the state’s jails.

How It Works

Real-Time Custodial Data Sharing : Jail staff can search for detainee records using first name, last name, date of birth and state ID numbers. If the detainee has been previously incarcerated in a participating facility, relevant information—such as alerts for medical risks, violent history or special custody concerns—will be accessible within seconds.

: Jail staff can search for detainee records using first name, last name, date of birth and state ID numbers. If the detainee has been previously incarcerated in a participating facility, relevant information—such as alerts for medical risks, violent history or special custody concerns—will be accessible within seconds. Automated Reporting Compliance : State-mandated reports, previously requiring more than 20 hours of manual labor per quarter, can now be generated automatically, reducing workload and increasing accuracy.

: State-mandated reports, previously requiring more than 20 hours of manual labor per quarter, can now be generated automatically, reducing workload and increasing accuracy. Secure, Read-Only Access: The system does not store any custodial records but allows for live queries, ensuring that no sensitive data is permanently housed outside local control.

“Security is a top priority,” said Shawn Laughlin, commander of Broomfield Detention Center (BDC), one of the pilot sites for CTIP. “The platform is hosted on a Criminal Justice Information System-compliant government cloud, implementing multiple security policies including OAuth authentication, IP restrictions and transport layer encryption.”

Early Successes and Measurable Impact

The initial integration phases of CTIP have already shown promising results, with 20 jails representing 40% of Colorado’s jail population being integrated in 2025. Plans are in place to expand participation to 75% of the jail-incarcerated population over the next few years.

One of the biggest successes has been automating statutory reporting. Previously, jails manually entered hundreds of data fields for quarterly reports, leading to inconsistencies. Now, this process takes mere minutes, significantly improving data accuracy, efficiency and compliance.

Enhancing Inmate Safety and Classification

CTIP is also transforming inmate classification and intake procedures. Officers can now preemptively assess risks associated with a detainee before they arrive at a facility.

“If an individual is known to have a history of self-harm or assaulting staff, we can take precautions before they even step through our doors,” said Laughlin. “That alone improves safety for both inmates and officers.”

Additionally, the integration of medical risk indicators helps jails ensure continuity of care for detainees. While specific HIPAA-protected health records are not shared through CTIP, flags indicating previous medical concerns prompt staff to retrieve necessary records through appropriate channels.

A Possible Model for Nationwide Reform

Colorado’s trusted interoperability model has caught the attention of other states looking to modernize their own correctional systems. The CTIP team has presented at multiple national conferences, offering a first-of-its-kind example of how statewide jail data exchange can be achieved without compromising local control.

Moving forward, the CTIP initiative aims to:

Increase Jail Participation : With 49 jails in Colorado, expanding CTIP’s reach is a top priority.

: With 49 jails in Colorado, expanding CTIP’s reach is a top priority. Integrate with State Agencies : Future collaborations with the Colorado Department of Corrections to exchange information on individuals transferring to and from jails and state prisons, and with the Colorado Department of Human Services and Behavioral Health Administration aim to facilitate better reentry planning and support for formerly incarcerated individuals.

: Future collaborations with the Colorado Department of Corrections to exchange information on individuals transferring to and from jails and state prisons, and with the Colorado Department of Human Services and Behavioral Health Administration aim to facilitate better reentry planning and support for formerly incarcerated individuals. Enhance Judicial Coordination: Automated court notifications about detainees’ custody status could prevent unnecessary warrants for failure to appear, and other unnecessary legal entanglements as court sentences are completed.

“The ultimate goal is a more efficient, transparent and humane justice system,” said Harper. “CTIP is not just a technological advancement—it’s a game-changer for public safety and improving justice related outcomes.”

The Power of Connectivity

Colorado’s CTIP initiative is proving that data interoperability is not just a convenience—it’s a necessity. By eliminating information silos, reducing manual workloads and improving public safety outcomes, the project is setting a new standard for how technology can revolutionize correctional systems.

As more agencies come on board, the potential for CTIP to become a nationwide model is evident. Whether through streamlined reporting, improved medical care, or enhanced safety measures, this system is showing that trusted interoperability isn’t just an idea—it’s the future.

Watch for the Trends in Technology article in the March/April edition of Correctional News, which further explores Broomfield Detention Center’s role as a technology incubator.