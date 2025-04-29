Bryan Stirling

Bryan P. Stirling has been appointed as the United States Attorney for the District of South Carolina by U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi. He took the oath of office April 28 at the U.S. District Courthouse. Until this appointment, Stirling had served as the director of the South Carolina Department of Corrections (SCDC), where he led a staff of over 4,000 and helped the state achieve the lowest recidivism rates in the country since 2021.

Stirling also served as Deputy Attorney General and chief of staff for former Governor Nikki Haley. A University of South Carolina law graduate, Stirling will now oversee federal criminal prosecutions and civil litigation across South Carolina, leading a team of 120 prosecutors and staff.

Gov. Henry McMaster praised Stirling’s leadership, calling him “the best corrections director in the country.” And noting his work combating contraband cellphones and modernizing reentry programs.

Joel Anderson, SCDC’s Deputy Director for Operations, will serve as acting director of the agency.

“It has been the privilege of a lifetime to lead the men and women at the Department of Corrections and help transform the agency into a place where incarcerated people are returned to society safely with real second chances,” said director Stirling in an official statement. “I look forward to continuing to serve the people of South Carolina and pledge to uphold the high standards set by those who came before me.”

IMAGE: Stirling (right) shakes the hand of acting director Joel Anderson after being sworn in as the U.S. Attorney for the District of South Carolina PHOTO CREDIT: S.C. Department of Corrections