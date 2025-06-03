Virginia Reports Nation’s Lowest Recidivism Rate at 17.6%

By Kat Balster

RICHMOND, Va.—The Virginia Department of Corrections (VADOC) recently announced that the state has achieved a 17.6% reincarceration rate, the lowest in the nation according to data reported from 31 other states. The state has now officially beaten its own previous record of 19%, and the rate of 17.6% marks the lowest rate for the state in more than 20 years.

The percentage was determined based on three years of data analysis that began with a cohort of inmates that was released in 2020. An additional year added to assess and evaluate outstanding information from the courts.

For the past 12 years, Virginia has annually achieved either the lowest or second-lowest reincarceration rate in the country. Measuring the success of the VADOC in reducing recidivism among individuals who are ‘State Responsible,’ or SR, requires a broader look at the environment that has been created by separate agencies throughout the state.

On Aug. 15, 2024, Gov. Glen Youngkin signed an Executive Order that formalized reentry efforts. The Stand Tall – Stay Strong – Succeed Together initiative is a proactive, dynamic, data-driven ,and comprehensive approach that involves many agencies throughout the state to provide support and resources for successful reentry and to prevent recidivism.

VADOC Director Chad Dotson called the achievement a collective win, not just for the dedicated public servants who are devoted to this agency’s mission, but for all Virginians.

“Every single day, the VADOC ensures public safety across the Commonwealth by providing effective incarceration, supervision and evidence-based reentry services,” Dotson said in a statement. “All three of those components are necessary to ensure that returning Virginians have a strong foundation upon which to build during their reentry journey. As we know, a successful reentry process reduces recidivism and keeps all Virginians safe. I thank everyone who has worked tirelessly to make this best-in-class recidivism rate possible.”

The Council of State Governments tracks the rates of recidivism and the expected impact of cost for each state. The council’s most recent report is from 2022 and shows that when Virginia had a recidivism rate of 21%, the cost to reincarcerate residents was estimated at approximately $169 million.

Virginia’s formalization of efforts to reduce the rate of recidivism revolves around six factors of successful reentry:

Gainful employment

Stable housing

Healthcare insurance coverage

Appropriate supervision levels

Necessary mental health treatment

Necessary substance abuse treatment

By establishing this executive order, the Gov. Youngkin formalized and ensured the further coordination of efforts across agencies without adding additional personnel or increasing funding. This interagency collaboration has allowed Virginia to address critical gaps and initiate pilot programs.