Walk-Through Metal Detector Software

Garrett Metal Detectors has released new software for its premium walk-through metal detector, Paragon.

This major update to Garrett’s screening system includes several key refinements and new capabilities for the detector’s performance and operation, driven by the introduction of Garrett’s new, proprietary advanced AI security platform for metal detection using machine learning.

Garrett has identified five core areas that will immediately improve the operational experience of Paragon upon the release of the new software update, including:

AI-driven improvement in Paragon’s multi-target alarm indication which significantly enhances its ability to distinguish the specific locations of threat objects

AI-driven ability to precisely and accurately pin-point object locations

Upgraded interference immunity to allow Paragon to operate smoothly at higher sensitivities

ECAC screening program that recently passed the requirements of a widely-used European aviation standard

Improved Japanese-language menu naturalization for a global customer base

This update is compatible with all previous software revisions of Paragon.

