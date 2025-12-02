The XK-300 contactless vital sign monitoring sensors from Reassurance Solutions use radar technology to continuously monitor inmates’ heart rates, breathing patterns and movements without requiring any physical contact or medical devices attached to the person. Roughly the size of a softball and mounted to cell ceilings, the XK-300 sensors are unobtrusive devices that inmates often don’t even realize are monitoring them.

The XK-300 system is designed to supplement, not replace, traditional welfare checks and staff observations. Correctional officers monitor a dashboard that alerts them to abnormal vital signs in real time, functioning as an early warning system that extends their ability to keep inmates safe. The system also maintains logs of vital signs that medical professionals can review, providing valuable documentation for ongoing care and potential liability protection.

The XK-300 were recently installed in 18 booking cells at the Cass County Jail in Fargo, North Dakota, and Jail Administrator Andrew Frobig said that in the first 30 days, the system has proved effective in savings both costs and lives in the facility.

Reassurance Solutions