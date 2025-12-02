OK Alone Welcomes New Senior Vice President for North America

Lone worker safety technology company OK Alone recently brought on Rob Camp as Senior Vice President to lead the company’s North American sales efforts.

Camp has more than 20 years of B2B SaaS sales experience, beginning his career in IT services and telecommunications for West Unified Communications Services. Since then, he has held a number of sales management and director positions for companies including MeetingZone, Vertafore, Mind Tools and ansrsource, helping those companies scale and expand their presence in the U.S. and throughout North America. He is based in Denver and holds a bachelor’s degree in communications from the University of Colorado Boulder.

OK Alone is a division of Peoplesafe that offers protection for high-risk and remote employees, including corrections staff, through real-time location monitoring and 24/7 emergency response and check-in services.