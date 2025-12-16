Behavioral Health Furniture

Flo is a rotationally-molded casegoods collection for behavioral health environments. Consisting of a bed, bedside stool and shelving, all units are constructed with high-impact polyethylene, continuously molded for maximum durability. The bedside stool has integrated rails to help contain items on the top surface, and the bed and cabinet sides fit flush to walls. Additionally, the bed features surface grooves for fluid management. The single side bed storage can be positioned left- or right-facing. The products come with a limited lifetime warranty and are compliant with UL94 HB and CAL117-2013 flammability standards. The collection is stain-resistant, seamless and easy to clean, and corners and edges are rounded for increased safety. All products are made of 100% recyclable material. Options include an enclosed bottom, bolt-to-floor brackets and a patient-restraint module.

Stance Healthcare