HDR Announces New Justice Principal and Business Development Director in Pittsburgh

Global design firm HDR has appointed Brian Endler as Justice Principal and Renee Schoop as Business Development Director for its architecture practice in Pittsburgh.

In these new roles, Endler and Schoop will build on the success of HDR’s growing civic architecture practice to strengthen relationships in the Mid-Atlantic region and support its national practice with planning and design of civic and correctional facilities.

Endler is an architect with more than two decades of experience shaping community-centered civic and correctional facilities and creating spaces that positively influence lives and strengthen public trust. His civic design portfolio balances functionality, security and rehabilitation in environments that uphold dignity and equity. Endler holds a B.A. in Architecture from Lehigh University and is a member of the American Institute of Architects and past president of his local chapter. Prior to joining HDR, he was Vice President and Principal Architect with Gannett Fleming TranSystems.

Schoop brings more than two decades of experience in marketing and business development for the architecture and engineering industry, where she has created connections, elevated brand presence and guided strategies that lead to impactful projects. In her new role, she will be responsible for client engagement, lead generation, developing pursuit strategy and representing HDR at conferences and industry events. Schoop also joins HDR from Gannett Fleming TranSystems, where she served as a Business Development & Proposal Manager. She holds a B.A. in Communications from the University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown and is President-Elect of her local Rotary Club and a member of the American Legion Auxiliary.