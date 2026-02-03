Correctional TV Systems

1 mins
inmates in orange jumpsuits watching TV in a prison

Whether you are in the design phase, the build phase or retrofitting an existing solution, West Pond can help you design a secure corrections TV system that works for youWest Pond’s FlexStream TV Systems offer the content you need, with the control you want, over infrastructure that works, at a cost you can affordWork with West Pond to build an enterprisegrade, in-house cable TV system based upon the FlexStream Smart headend. View digital TV with high-definition content and an all-in-one, remote support system for IP or Coax distributionWest Pond specializes in affordable TV for corrections, and its services include content from major TV networks, information channels, continuous correctionscurated programming, movies and more. For better control, ask about West Pond’s content and display controls using your existing cabling.

West Pond

Share this article

View More Products

View More Featured Products

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Correctional News 2025 Industry Awards

Recognizing longtime and emerging industry leaders.
Winners announced at annual Corrections Summit.

Nominate today