High-Abuse Mirror

The Sole luminaire by Visa Lighting is an illuminated mirror designed specifically for behavioral health/high-abuse applications. With an impact-resistant polycarbonate mirror and tamper-resistant hardware, Sole is ideal for patient bathrooms. Sole’s attractive aesthetic fits high end hospitality designs, providing a warm, relaxing environment for behavioral health/high-abuse facility patients. The Sole light sources are minimum 90CRI standard, with an optional amber LED night light. These unlit mirrors have the option of the impact-resistant polycarbonate mirror or a stainless-steel mirror. They are ligature-resistant and a remote driver box is delivered wired and attached to the back of the LED assembly. The unlit Sole comes in polycarbonate or stainless-steel mirror material options.

Visa Lighting