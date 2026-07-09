Behavioral Health Dining Chair

1 mins
Pineapple Ryno dining chair

The Ryno® Dining Chair 2.0 from Pineapple is the next evolution of the company’s seating designed specifically for mental health environments. The design combines proven durability with enhanced comfort and safety, with subtle sensory detail on the side panels. It offers a wider seat for improved long-term wellbeing while incorporating a wall-saver feature to protect surfaces from damage. Strength- and stability-tested for severe contact use, the product is water-resistant, easily cleanable and compliant with flammability standard UL94 HB.

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