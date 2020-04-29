Garth Parker has been named as the new director of the Texas Department of Criminal Justice Correctional Institution Division’s (CID) Region II. CID Region II includes 13 secure facilities in northeast Texas.

He began his 21-year agency career as a correctional officer at the Polunsky Unit in 1998. Since then, he has held every ranking security position within the agency and has served as senior warden on several facilities, most recently at the Robertson Unit. During his time with TDCJ, Parker developed the unique and diversified skillset needed to meet the challenges of his new position as CID regional director.

Parker graduated Summa Cum Laude from Mountain State University with a Bachelor of Science in Administration of Criminal Justice. He also holds a master’s degree in Organizational Leadership from Southern New Hampshire University.

