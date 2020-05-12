Larry Hlavacek has rejoined Dewberry. As National Director of Public Safety, he brings his proven expertise in the planning and design of public safety facilities of his 28-year career back to Dewberry. A recognized national expert, Larry brings his leadership in realizing the client’s vision by delivering innovative, operationally efficient, flexible and future-ready solutions to Dewberry’s robust public safety design team. Coordinating national efforts in planning and design for police, fire and emergency operations, Larry’s collaborative approach focuses on developing professional work environments that support mission critical operations and support the health and wellness career development and staff retention of first responders.

