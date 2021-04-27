Pyramex® recently introduced its Heavy-Duty Utility Vest (RVZT44B Series). This highly functional new vest is created for virtually all your in-the-field needs. In addition to a bevy of handy features, this hi-vis ultra-lightweight vest is built tough to withstand day in and day out use.

The back features a D-Ring pass through slot for ease of use with a fall protection harness. It also has a reach through pocket with a zipper closure on the back for access to construction plans, a clipboard or tablet. The vest has a solid black front bottom that includes an inner microfiber towel making cleaning eyewear a breeze. Add in metal front grommets, accessory loops, mic tabs, and plenty of pockets including two large expandable waist pockets with hook and loop closure, and you can have just about everything you need on your person.

The hi-vis lightweight vest is made from 120 gsm polyester mesh and has 2” silver reflective material with .5” contrasting trim. It meets ANSI/ISEA 107-2015 Type R Class 2 standards. Built to last, all of the seams on the vest are reinforced. Comfort and ease of use were not left out of the equation either with a padded collar and easy to use zipper front closure. The vest comes in sizes small through 5XL.

