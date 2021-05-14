Combining aesthetics with unparalleled durability, Cortech USA® recently introduced the Endurance™ Locker, a safe and secure storage option for personal property. Built to last using the most advanced rotational molding technology, the Endurance™ Locker is constructed of flame-retardant polyethylene and is completely free of metal hinges. Each locker is equipped with a predetermined combination flush-mount lock and hasp system that can be overridden by a master key, ensuring protection for both residents and personnel. When free-standing, the door rotates 270 degrees and conveniently nestles into the side of the mold. The interior readily provides 7.75 feet of total storage space, with two non-removable shelves and an anti-ligature shelf for hanging clothes.

