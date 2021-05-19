Indoor Air Purifier Line

AirQuality Technology (AQT) recently announced the launch of its line of indoor air purifiers built with the company’s proprietary MESP® technology for the North American market. On the heels of surging demand and an independent research study that verified AQT’s Sterilizing Air Purifiers with MESP® technology’s ability to kill 99.99% of COVID-19 virus, the company is expanding its distributor network for their proven solutions already embraced by tens of thousands of businesses and homeowners around the world.

AQT’s products, available as free-standing units as well as MESP filters for current HVAC systems, are in high demand and in use at a large number of projects globally, such as within residential buildings, office buildings, warehouses, industrial buildings, factories, hotels, hospitals, schools, municipal facilities, train stations and more.

AQT