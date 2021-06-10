Multi-Imager Camera

The new Flexidome multi 7000i camera family offers IR and non-IR models that provide 12- or 20-megapixel resolution to deliver highly detailed multi-directional overviews. These overviews are combined with built-in artificial intelligence (AI) to support predictive solutions in wide-area coverage applications. Each image sensor, offering 3- or 5-megapixel resolution, runs AI that adds metadata to video feeds to convert video data into actionable insights. It helps customers anticipate unforeseen events and prevent them from happening. Each image sensor can be configured independently with up to 16 video analytics rules, enabling customers to decide what to focus on per scene.

The robust enclosure houses four independent, high-resolution automatic varifocal (AVF) lenses. By using the zoom capability of the lenses, the camera can provide automatic person detection over distances up to 430 feet.

A correctional venue might use this camera in the following areas:

Day Rooms – They can install these in the center of a dayroom and view the entire dayroom with one camera

Exterior Corners – The cameras can be mounted on the exterior corner of a building to view an entire 270 degrees, including all directions and down, with one camera

Corridor Intersections – Mounted at cross corridor intersections to be able to see all four directions with one camera

The cameras offer four image sensors yet have a single IP address and can be installed with just one cable.

Bosch